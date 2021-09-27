SUSTAINABILITY Junk Kouture Enters U.S. Market

Junk Kouture, a youth-oriented sustainable-fashion competition, has announced its entry into the United States market as part of its global expansion. The competition is a program developed to empower young designers to be the voice of change in the sustainable-fashion industry.

Students between the ages of 13 and 18 who participate in the year-round program are entered into an educational curriculum focused on climate change and sustainability while being challenged to design, create and model their own apparel from waste and recycled materials. The best designs will qualify for a spot at the Junk Kouture World Final in September 2022 in which they will be judged by technical and celebrity judges.

“We at Junk Kouture have taken on the task of empowering the lives of young people through taking action creatively against a real threat to our planet—climate change—through a unique fashion show with pieces made from everyday objects or trash,” said Troy Armour, founder and CEO of Junk Kouture.

As Junk Kouture enters New York City, the Big Apple joins London, Abu Dhabi, Milan and Paris as new markets that were added in 2021. The competition expects to be in 13 cities across six continents in 2022 by entering Tokyo, Sydney, Cape Town, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Los Angeles.

Junk Kouture recently appeared at Climate Week NYC for the first time, participating as the Sustainable Living partner for the event. It also partnered with Materials for the Arts in Long Island City, N.Y., to hold a workshop that showcased Junk Kouture designs and allowed its alumni to speak on their experiences with the program.