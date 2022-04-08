H&M Says New Line of Baby Clothes is Compostable

H&M is releasing a new sustainable line of baby clothes that can be composted once they are old and worn out.

The 12-piece collection for newborns is made from organic cotton and launches in May with tops, bottoms with adjustable waistbands and cuff, jackets, hats and blankets. Prices in the collection range from $4.99 to $17.99.

Abigail Kammerzell, H&M's U.S. head of sustainability said the new line is 100 percent biodegradable, including the pigments used for the prints. Thew new pieces are also absent of buttons or any metal trim to be sure the entire piece can be composted, even in an at-home compost pile. The collection is certified by Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute for using materials free of harmful chemicals.



H&M recently partnered with Australian parenting platform Kiindred to launch a new online hub focused on creating a connection with new and expecting parents. The “H&M and YOU” online hub will also integrate a shoppable e-commerce hub allowing customers to discover and purchase more sustainable baby clothing items.

In 2013, H&M launched a global garment collecting program and has a goal of having all products in stores made from recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030. Kammerzell said H&M has tripled the amount of recycled materials used in its products from 5.8 percent to 17.9 percent with a goal of 30 percent by 2025.