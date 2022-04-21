Rebag and Moda Operandi Partner to Offer Selection of Luxury Items

Luxury handbag and accessories reseller Rebag has partnered with fashion curation platform Moda Operandi to launch a digital trunk show that will give Moda Operandi customers access to over 115 of Rebag’s hottest items.

The assortment of items features on-of-a-kind pieces by Hermès, Chanel and more chosen by Moda Operandi buyers from Rebag’s inventory. Rebag benefits from reaching Moda Operandi’s global audience. Noteworthy items include a a Bleu Frida Hermès Kelly, an Ombre Metallic Chanel Classic Single Flap, a limited-edition Louis Vuitton Sac Coeur, and a Christian Dior Lady Dior Flower Charm bag, among many others.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Moda Operandi to further expand our online retail and shopping experience and reach new audiences within the luxury space" said Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag. "Consumers will be able to shop the most exceptional handbags in our expertly-vetted inventory, particularly rare designer styles.

To support the partnership the two companies are producing collaborative video, photo and editorial content to promote the new offering. The partnership is also cross promoted on both retailer’s social media and digital channels.

The digital trunk show began April 12 and is available on Moda Operandi’s website, where customers can shop the collection for a limited time.