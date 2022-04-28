TRADE SHOWS Amsterdam Denim Days Follows on the Heels of Kingpins

Following the Kingpins trade show’s return to physical events in Amsterdam April 20–21, Amsterdam Denim Days returned April 22–23 at De Hallen and Denim City. Dubbed the “Market Edition,” the two-day event highlighted independent designers, artisans and local brands and included workshops, customization opportunities, vintage shopping and an education series, Denim Talks, sponsored by Lenzing’s Carved in Blue, a denim community blog by the Tencel denim team.

“The Dutch have always had a love for denim, and that got strengthened by the presence of some big brand names that created a lot of jobs in the denim business,” said Sander van de Vecht, owner of Denim.lab and a Denim Days exhibitor. “Adding some cultural reasons and being in central Europe, it attracts a lot of people from around the world to settle here and find a job in the industry.”

Since 2014, Denim Days has provided a platform for creators, consumers, brands and buyers interested in denim to discuss and move the industry forward as well as give a closer look at the processes that go into making denim.

Attendees were able to browse the latest offerings and insights from a variety of companies across the entire denim vertical, including Advance Denim, which showed how the latest sustainable innovations and high-tech denim can give a glimpse into the future of the denim industry; Mood Indigo, Europe’s first vintage-denim store; and Hargan Denim, which was selling its Spring 2022 collection of handcrafted and repurposed denim.

Officina+39, a supplier of sustainable chemicals for the textiles, garment and denim industries, presented a collaboration with Cocircular Lab that featured a capsule collection of donated items that were updated using newly developed applications by using its Recycrom dye stuffs made from textile waste.

“It was a great joy to partner up on this collaborative project using creative expression to raise the awareness of circular solutions while emphasizing the need for transparency and the evolution of infrastructure in order to propel the future of material reuse,” said Cocircular Lab founder Adriana Galijasevic.