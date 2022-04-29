RSVLTS and Big League Chew Partner for Apparel Launch

RSVLTS, creators of pop culture and lifestyle apparel, has announced a new partnership with bubblegum brand Big League Chew to bring a new collaborative apparel collection that will debut eight new original characters to some original packaging designs.

The new collection will feature RSVLTS patented bespoke KUNUFLEX material, which makes the shirts comfortable, stretchy and fashionable and will feature the iconic Big League Chew packaging artwork fused together in an all-over print. The design will be feature across button-down shirts, matching hybrid shorts and each new character on T-shirts.

RSVLTS brought sports caricature artist Allen Mudgett, who is known for his “Big Head” sports caricatures in the 1980s for Salem Sportswear, to bring the vision of new characters matching all Big League Chew flavors to life.

"Last year, around baseball season, we randomly polled our RSVLTS Insiders community and asked what everyone's favorite Big League Chew flavor was, which yielded a flurry of engagement and chatter," said Chris Joyce, director of wholesale at RSVLTS. "It was a real lightbulb moment, and a week later I am on the phone with Big League Chew inventor, Rob Nelson, and we're brainstorming ideas and concepts. It's been an absolute dream project and there's so much more we can do together too, always with the hope to bring everyone back to those nostalgic little league days."