RUNWAY Art Hearts Fashion Hosts Largest Miami Swim Week Calendar

Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion held a week of runway shows and VIP events July 10–17 at six of Miami’s most iconic venues. The main run of shows featured 40 designers at the Faena Forum and was complemented with events at Joia Beach, Strawberry Moon, Mammoth Gardens, Versace Mansion and a closing gala at Club E11even.