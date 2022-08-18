L.A. MARKET WEEK L.A. Turns It Up for August Market

At Los Angeles Market Week, held July 31–Aug. 4, all that shimmered was not just gold but also colorful jewel-encrusted mesh, bedazzled lace and a kaleidoscope of bright prints.

In the city of celebs and influencers, brands presented a season bursting with red carpet–ready styles and a new array of A-list treatments for buyers.

The hub of the Los Angeles Fashion District—The New Mart, the Cooper Design Space and the California Market Center—worked on a series of initiatives to elevate the uniquely L.A. buying experience—a little bit of Hollywood and a lot of California cool.

Mornings began with relaxing environments to enjoy a shot of java and get ready for the day ahead. Local restaurants participated with great eats in buyers lounges, and hectic days filled with hundreds of new fashion brands ended with cocktail receptions for designers and buyers to meet and greet outside the showrooms.

New Mart takes it a step further

The Resort/Early Spring ’23 market at The New Mart, held Aug. 1–4, welcomed buyers with its new VIP treatment. Attendees were greeted by a step-and-repeat area at the entrance for photo opportunities and were treated to a luxurious buyers lounge offering complimentary food and beverages, just two of a host of new experiences introduced this market.

General Manager Tom Keefer went a step further, bringing together a Showcase of Luxury European Brands. “We are thrilled to have these collections presented in one space,” said Keefer. The labels were displayed at FashionLink, where President Peter Jacobson welcomed the crème de la crème of boutique buyers. “We have been much busier than we expected. Buyers from all over were leaving paper.” Insanity, Palm Desert, Covered from Denver and Barbara & Company from Santa Barbara, Calif., were among those who shopped the showroom.

Mucho Gusto’s exclusive handmade scarf-print apparel from the Netherlands had a designer ’80s vibe with prices from $100 up. Unbreak.It from Italy showcased vintage Hollywood film prints on silk separates ranging from $150 to $300, and Indies’s collections reinvented retro sports as well as high-fashion denim.

At J.Moore Sales, the multi-line jewelry showroom was all about fashion must-have pieces. Hot items this season included Martha Duran hand-crafted beaded cuffs, stretch crystal stackable bracelets from Marlyn Schiff and gold-link necklaces by Marcia Moran. Showroom owner Janelle Moore was pleased with the turnout. “Buyers are writing more consistently than this time last year.” Lisa Yates, owner of Erba in San Clemente, Calif., said, “It’s fun to actually be here in person to touch and feel the product.”

At the Joken Style showroom, owner Eme Mizioch and a brand rep for Wild Paris, said happily, “L.A. is back! There was more foot traffic, and buyers are definitely in the mood to buy.” Wild Paris is a colorful collection of retro styles inspired by travel around the world. From Flower Power tees to ’90s throwback denims, the line ranged in price from $50 to $120.

Fashion renaissance at the Cooper

At the August 2022 Market Week at the Cooper Design Space, held Aug. 1–4, relationships were created to generate enthusiasm and a renewed interest in returning to in-person. The Los Angeles Fashion District has formed alliances with hotels, restaurants and retail, all working in unison to reimagine the experience buyers will have when shopping L.A.

Mito Aviles, marketing and communications manager for the Cooper, foresees a comeback to downtown as “the fashion destination” for retail buyers. Aviles added, “I have such a passion for bringing fashion back.”

There’s no question that the California vibe can’t be duplicated in other cities. As fashion trends have shifted toward relaxed dressing, local brands have benefited. The West Coast DNA has always been grounded in casual meets edgy.

In the Findings showroom, The Great brand spoke to the comfy cool-girl lifestyle. Designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, formerly of Current/Elliott jeans, presented their Urban Pilgrim collection. The mix between femininity and utilitarian was their playful message. Buyers from Petite & Olson and Jack & Millie were reviewing Holiday and early Spring. Showroom rep Mollie Crandell reported that “maxi dresses as a category are hot for us this market.”

At the Ginny Wong showroom, the glitzy side of the city was on display, where sexy and glam mixed into everyday wardrobes. Santa Brands presented a line of ’70s disco dressing in chain mail with rhinestones ranging from $120 to $650. Oops Cool presented its new line of vivid, exclusive printed pieces from resortwear to home goods from Turkey. Buyers previewing for 1/30 delivery included Neiman Marcus, Intermix and Nordstrom. A sexy, super-chic, body-con collection of dresses from Mother of All in double-faced scuba ranged from $120 to $590.

Kasey Mitchell, West Coast sales manager for the Bella Dahl showroom, saw “a consistent stream of buyers “to shop the line’s newest division, Bella Dahl Swim.” The contemporary brand is known for its unique prints with a SoCal motif in easy-fit shirtings, separates and now swim, all with its signature soft hand.

CMC premieres transformation

The CMC unveiled several changes to its multi-use creative complex at its LA Market, held July 31–Aug. 3. Among the transformations, which are almost complete, are easy access to showrooms, new restaurants and outdoor spaces such as the ultra-modern plaza, designed to host special events.

According to the CMC, “August LA Market proved successful for contemporary women’s brands with prebooked buyer appointments. Showrooms met with buying teams from Revolve, Dillard’s, M.Fredric and Kitson ahead of Las Vegas marketplaces. We look forward to a very exciting calendar this October.”

At the Fern Liberson & Co. showroom, buyers could expect quick turns as most styles were in stock. For GiGi Moda, buyers were reordering everything from a crinkled stretch crop pant in an assortment of patterns and florals to menswear in cotton/spandex and 100 percent silk slipdresses. “Buyers come to us for style with an edge,” said Liberson. They can find what’s happening at really great prices.” Adore’s cropped jackets and coats with a twist in denim, mesh and lace mixes were selling for $59 to $65. W.A.Y.’s sequined pieces, ranging from $12 to $45, were working with brushed plaid shackets at $20.

At the longtime multi-line showroom Sharon Koshett Sales, Koshett found that “this market buyers were looking for slogan tees that are made in the U.S.” A new body introduced this season is the hi-lo in heirloom cotton featuring screens of vintage cocktails at $15.

Morgan Ariane, owner of the Susa Boutique, said, “I buy four to five lines from Sharon’s showroom. She always knows what her customers need.” The Lana collection, a line of bohemian hand-embroidered dusters priced at $30 to $40 were being snapped up by high-end boutiques.

Stepping into the world of artist Claire Desjardins, each style in her collection captured one of her original paintings.

Paris Hilton’s Iconic collection was wildly received by everyone at the show, from boutiques to luxury department stores. A return to the trends of the early 2000s has reignited the popularity of the track suit. This signature collection featured candy-colored luxe velour. Hoodies were bedazzled with rhinestones featuring Paris’s catchphrases such as “ That’s Hot!” and “Boss Babe.” Prices ranged from $36 to $50.