NEWS Inside the Industry

Materials-science brand PANGAIA has announced a commitment to transition to regenerative cotton by 2026. Currently 81 percent of its products are made from recycled or organic cotton, but it has set an ambitious goal of 100 percent of its virgin-cotton products to transition to regenerative or cotton grown using regenerative practices. In addition, in 2023 the company will launch its flagship diversified-cotton strategy, which will further expand the brand’s material portfolio to include more recycled as well as alternative cellulose-based fibers. Regenerative cotton supports the next generation of farmers through building holistic partnerships that encourage and promote long-term positive environmental and social impact, the company said, adding that it is on a mission to find problem-solving materials that promote biodiversity and support a climate-positive future.

Hyosung, a leading textile-solution provider and the world’s largest spandex brand, has hired Simon Whitmarsh-Knight as its new Textile Global Marketing Director. He will lead Hyosung’s global marketing for creora spandex/elastane, Mipan nylon and specialty polyester fibers to deliver continuous innovation, superior value and collaborative services throughout the textile value chain. In his most recent roles, Whitmarsh-Knight directed high-level partnerships across the textile value chain, including mills, packagers, garment makers, fiber-ingredient brands, distributors, licensees and major consumer brands. “Simon brings extensive sales, marketing and team-building experience growing business across the specialty-fiber, technical-textile and performance-apparel industries, not to mention a deep understanding of Hyosung,” said Sora Yoo, chief marketing officer at Hyosung.

The Istituto Marangoni Miami hosted a Studio 54–inspired event attended by 700 guests, celebrities, fashion-industry leaders and press. Kicking off the excitement for Art Basel Miami, the celebration was part of a larger fashion movement recognizing an international cadre of new talent, innovation and inspiration and included the announcement of the With Love Halston student-scholarship-contest winner, Ryan Anthony Hamilton. “It takes courage, perseverance and a little madness to make it in this industry. Halston had this. He was courageous and extreme in his own, minimalistic way,” said IMM founder and President Hakan Baykam. “We are excited to be collaborating with With Love Halston. Students need to challenge themselves and participate in contests like this one. It’s a tough industry, and they need to be persistent, just like Halston.”

Fashion For Good has launched the Home-Compostable Polybag Project, a pilot program for testing alternatives to conventional single-use polybags. Created in partnership with Levi Strauss & Co., the six-month program uses innovative bags from the TIPA Corporation and Greenhope made from a bio-based material. The Polybag Project bags lessen fossil-fuel consumption and are designed to compost in both home and municipal facilities. “The project aims to find alternative end-of-use for landfill-bound materials,” said Fashion For Good in a release, “and to provide an at-home option for consumers who do not have access to municipal composting programs.”