DENIM Brooke Shields Stars in New Jordache Campaign

Jordache announced actress and model Brooke Shields will star in its latest advertising campaign. With Shields, Jordache continues its legacy of featuring strong and successful women wearing denim in its campaigns.

The campaign was shot in New York City and reflects the signature Jordache style. Shields is featured wearing a number of signature Jordache fits, such as the skinny, flare and straight. Shields noted that she was 15 years old the last time she modeled for a major denim campaign.

"We are excited to work with Brooke Shields," said Liz Berlinger, president of Jordache. "Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur—throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere."

Shields also told the Jordache team that she wanted as little retouching as possible so that the photos remain authentic for other women.

The campaign will launch in Spring 2022 across platforms along with a social-media initiative. The new campaign, titled “You’ve Got The Look” promotes inclusion and body positivity with various content creators and everyday women recreating Shields’ poses from the campaign.