SUSTAINABILITY Carve Designs Celebrates 'Mothers, Purpose + The Future' With Short-Film Series

As a women-founded company, Sausalito, Calif., Carve Designs has lifted up and celebrated every woman as part of its core mission. Now, the company is highlighting women and mothers who are living in harmony with nature through its "Mothers, Purpose + The Future" short-film series and Women x Good campaign.

“Carve Designs was founded on an ethos of sustainability. Over 85 percent of our collection is made from recycled, upcycled or organic materials, and we have regularly supported organizations with an environmental mission,” said Thayer Sylvester, co-founder and chief executive officer of Carve Designs.

The film series was produced by Carve Designs with filmaker and creative director Hannah Walsh. A four-part series, the films share the real stories of women who are living within nature, embodying a sense of harmony. The series highlights the stories of four women: Cameron Lee Barnum of Jacksonville, Fla., who raises two young children and teaches them about the environment through surfing and outdoor exploration; Danielle Black Lyons of San Diego, Calif., a mother of one and co-founder of Textured Waves, a collective that promotes inclusion among underrepresented communities in the water; Camille Cunningham of Sayulita, Mexico, who shares her beach-conservation passion with her two daughters; and Nellie Pickett of Bozeman, Mont., who has driven cross country with her husband and two children in their airstream learning about the outdoors.

“Motherhood is the most important job in the world, and these amazing women are teaching their children that the Earth is a beautiful playground that we all need to share responsibly,” said Walsh. “I’m honored to work with Carve Designs to spotlight their stories and the powerful effect their example can have for others.”

The film is available to view through Carve Designs' website, in addition to social sites including Facebook, Instagram and Vimeo. It will be submitted along the film-festival circuit.

“As women—as caretakers and as mothers—we know that there’s nothing more important than being good stewards of Mother Earth. The women featured in these short films beautifully represent the confident, inspirational, feminine ideal of Carve Designs,” said Jennifer Hinton, the company’s co-founder and creative director.