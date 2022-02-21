SUSTAINABILITY NTX Cooltrans Removes Water From Dye Process

Singapore-based textile-solutions company NTX has announced the production readiness of its NTX Cooltrans waterless dyeing technology to address the apparel industry’s efforts to use less water in the production process.

NTX Cooltrans delivers color to nearly any fabric without heat and leads to an up to 90 percent reduction in water use and an up to 40 percent reduction in dye use while retaining color fastness, hand feel and performance.

NTX also announced that Adidas is the first major customer to use the technology, and the first products using the new technology are expected to appear in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collections.

The new technology from NTX transforms the way the dye process works and opens a new spectrum of materials with which brands can work. The new coloration process used with the NTX Cooltrans eliminates the tension and strain put on materials, which makes it suitable to use with lighter and more delicate materials.

“For decades now, our industry has been chasing the elusive goal of reducing the startling amount of water and energy required in the dyeing process of textiles, and, with the launch of NTX Cooltrans, we’ve finally turned the corner,” said Kalvin Chong, chairman and co-founder of NTX. “The really exciting thing is the cost-competitive aspect of implementing NTX Cooltrans into the value chain for our brand partners. The savings associated with lower energy requirements and water usage allow us to bring this game-changing innovation to ecology-conscious consumers around the globe without impacting the manufacturing costs of the final products.”

Production plants that use the NTX Cooltrans technology are quieter, use less energy and eliminate the need for dangerous chemicals, which, in turn, leads to a safer working environment for personnel in the facilities. Existing NTX Cooltrans production facilities in China and Cambodia have been operational since December 2020 and November 2021, respectively, and will be expanded with the addition of a production facility in Indonesia and several facilities in Vietnam in 2022.

Adidas introduced its “Own the Game” growth strategy in 2021, which aims to expand the company’s activities in the field of sustainability. The company recently released its first product made with Spinnova fibers, which are composed of a minimum of 25 percent wood-based fibers and 75 percent organic cotton.