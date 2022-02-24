LAS VEGAS: AGENDA Agenda Continues to Serve the Streetwear Market With Las Vegas Edition

Catering to the streetwear community, Agenda Show Las Vegas hosted its recent edition Feb. 15–16 at Caesars Palace. The event drew brands from across the country, including those that were first-time exhibitors such as Nonchalant’s Eric Berry, who was in town from Fairburn, Ga., to represent his business, which was launched in 2013.

“We’re from the South. There are a lot of things in that area, but we wanted to step out here in Vegas and see different faces, different buyers—a different experience overall. It’s been going real good,” Berry said. “It’s about authenticity. Who are you? What do you represent, and is it true to your heart?”

Wholesaling from $40 to $100, Nonchalant’s pieces are made in sizes XS–XXL, with the brand debuting its Humble Savage 2022 collection.

Traveling in from Hawaii’s Paradise Drive Clothing Co. LLC, Ian Chang felt that COOL Creative, which was exhibiting its antiracism and proequality messaging, resonated with his own values and the type of mission he wishes to promote.

“I was attracted to what they stand for in their clothing line around the things going on in the world today—ending racism, equality,” Chang said. “My customer base is young teenagers. More streetwear.”

Joining Chang was Carolyn Minx, an entrepreneur who is starting a clothing brand with particular interest in hats.

“I am looking into selling hats from other brands that are already established and also selling my own,” Minx explained. “I want my customers to be inspired by my fashion or my stories.”

At the booth for Inland Empire, Calif., brand Hated, co-owner Joseph Solomon saw buyers visiting from around the globe. The brand’s brightly colored shorts resonated with buyers.

“Our brand is a variety, but with our brand people want the shorts because it’s the newest item that we have,” Solomon said. “The butterfly is new, also hummingbirds.”

Also onsite was legendary artist Edwin “Phade” Sacasa, whose graffiti style is part of streetwear history.

“People are gravitating to the roots of fashion, which for me has been rooted in my years as a subway rider in New York City,” Sacasa said. “People are coming in to buy and putting orders in because in their own respective areas they grew up with the ‘Paid in Full’ movie. They grew up watching ‘Belly.’”