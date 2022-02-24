SUSTAINABILITY Soorty Reaches Farther Into Sustainability With New Lenzing, Haelixa Partnerships

Beginning 2022 with fresh sustainable initiatives, Soorty, the Pakistan-headquartered denim mill, has expanded upon its vertically integrated operations in the pursuit of greener business. Through adopting supply-chain traceability technologies and eco-materials sourcing, Soorty’s recent partnerships have positioned the denim maker for an extremely sustainable 2022.

On Jan. 31, Soorty announced a capsule collection with Austria–headquartered sustainable wood-fiber producer Lenzing. The Reload in Blue collection relies on Lenzing’s Tencel Lyocell to create Soorty pieces, which are leading a new apparel movement in stay-at-home denim. Finished pieces afford the style of denim yet boast a soft hand that is comparable to the comfort of pajamas or active- and athleisurewear.

“We’ve designed, dreamed and produced Reload in Blue to be a welcoming collection, and this was reflected in every detail—from fiber blends of the fabrics to style choices, from the washes to the care labels that give hints on how to extend a product’s life cycle, every detail was driven by purpose. Being a strong believer in partnerships and SDG17, Soorty knows that only by working together with those we share values with, only by really understanding each other’s struggles and advantages and helping where needed can we transform our supply chain into a value chain. Reload In Blue and our partnership with Tencel has been an invaluable example of this,” said Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager for Soorty Enterprises. “Collective action and collaborative effort is what we need to drive change for the better.”

As the professional world continues to shift toward more-casual work environments, Soorty and Lenzing sought to create a capsule that would speak to the need for comfort and sustainability but through a stylish approach. The final product of these efforts—the Reload in Blue collection—yields denim that is created with fibers that are responsible and biodegradable. Available for viewing in New York City’s Flatiron District at the Soorty SpaceD meeting and product-exhibition space and Lenzing’s Garment Center offices in Manhattan, the collection is a fashionable, responsible option.

“Globally we have been facing such challenging times. Reload in Blue represents the current ethos where we need to recharge our lives with goodness,” explained Tricia Carey, director of global business development at Lenzing. “The feeling from within is reflected in the choices we made in apparel. The rich emotion of denim connects to the best moments of life, which Reload in Blue brings together.”

Earlier in January, Soorty announced steps toward greater transparency through a new partnership with Haelixa, a technology provider that focuses on generating end-to-end supply-chain traceability solutions based on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that outline Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Gender Equality. The Switzerland-based Haelixa’s technology is rooted in DNA markers applied to materials that are used to create products, yielding items that can be traced along the supply chain.

Using Haelixa’s technology, Soorty has now gained markers unique to its brand that will identify the denim maker’s recycled cotton. The process entails solving the marker in liquid before it is applied to the textile waste prior to mechanical recycling at the spinning mill. Throughout the process, at different stages, spot checks are implemented with the final garment being tested through Haelixa’s polymerase chain reaction–based method that it reports is 100 percent accurate.

“With recycling becoming a major trend, there is also an alarming number of unsubstantiated claims related to the use of recycled fiber in garments,” said Michela Puddu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Haelixa. “To differentiate and rebuild consumer trust, more and more manufacturers and brands use markers to be able to authenticate recycled fibers in the final garment.”

Though Soorty currently boasts a recycled-cotton system that yields 23 percent, the new system will increase the system by 10 percent annually. Soorty customers will also be afforded access to “Marked & Traced by Haelixa,” which allows the end customer to trace the supply chain that created his or her denim. In addition, QR-code technology affords access to a dedicated landing page showcasing the brand’s product story and product verification—all through a simple scan.

Photos by Volker Corell.