COLLABORATIONS Brilliant Earth and Tacori Join Forces on Bridal Fine-Jewelry Collection

Two California-based leaders in fine jewelry have launched a new bridal collection ahead of a wedding season that the brands estimate to be the largest since 1984. Brilliant Earth, maker of ethically sourced fine jewelry—with headquarters located in San Francisco and Denver, and Los Angeles-based Tacori, which specializes in luxury pieces, recently announced the launch of their new exclusive collection on Jan. 10.

“At Tacori, we’re all about the small details—the subtle touches that make a piece unique and give it a story of its own,” said Nadine Tacorian Arzerounian, chief operations officer and design director of Tacori. “This collection was inspired by those intricate bridal details—whether it be the beading on a bodice, the draping of a gown, or hidden embroidery in a veil. We drew upon these delicate details and brought them to life through design.”

Offering four distinct design themes, the Tacori Collection at Brilliant Earth comprises the Solitaire Suite, three classic center-stone focused pieces; Pear Foundation, which features pear-shaped diamonds; Three-Stone Marquise, a contemporary approach to a classic marquise style; and the Knife Edge, a traditional silhouette incorporating crescents and pave diamonds. Each design is offered in 18-karat yellow gold, 18-karat white gold, 18-karat rose gold and platinum.

“We are so excited to kick off the new year with a deeper partnership with Tacori,” said Brilliant Earth co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Beth Gerstein. “Each of these pieces exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with design individuality, expert craftsmanship, and sustainable fine jewelry.”

Aligning with Brilliant Earth’s Create Your Own Experience, customers may personalize their own center diamond or gemstones. Retail price points in the collection range from $2,490-$5,340.

“Coupled with Brilliant Earth’s foundation of ethical sourcing and transparency, this partnership truly demonstrates a level of care and craftsmanship that is unmatched in this industry,” Tacorian Arzerounian said.

Pieces are available for purchase through select Brilliant Earth showrooms and online at BrilliantEarth.com through July.