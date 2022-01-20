BEYOND A BIRDIE William Murray Golf Designs Its Styles to Reach Beyond the Course

Based on the stories of the Murray brothers growing up immersed in golf starting as caddies in Chicago, William Murray Golf has deep roots in the game. Now in its sixth year, the brand inspired by Andy, Brian, Ed, Joel, John and Bill—the actor who is the most famous Murray—is taking its designs to a place where customers can enjoy them on the course, in the clubhouse and beyond.

Originally designed with golfers’ needs in mind, William Murray Golf pieces feature characteristics to promote ventilation, moisture wicking and flexible comfort through lightweight, four-way-stretch fabric that affords the mobility required for the game. In its recent collection, the brand relies on fabrics with a soft hand and that are able to bypass ironing. Patterns in the collection stem from the humor for which the Murray family is known, such as prints of old-fashioned cocktails and a design featuring sailboats with waves and seagulls named the What About Bill Polo—a nod to Bill’s film “What About Bob?” There are also more-formal yet comfortable pieces such as a velvet blazer.

The brand has experienced great success since its launch yet is positioning itself to become known as a resource for goods that can be enjoyed in many settings. While the foundation of the brand is set within golf, the vision for the label is spreading the strong sense of family and humor of the Murrays.

“Our Back by Popular Demand Collection pays tribute to some of our original fan-favorite designs and ideas, while incorporating them in new colorways,” said William Murray Golf President and co-founder Brandon Barrett. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and bring out the personality of the brand through their unique style. We continue to listen and expand based on the feedback we receive, not only through designs, but extensions such as the upcoming women’s line set to launch April 2022.”

Available at williammurraygolf.com, the brand offers shirting in sizes S–3XL, bottoms in 30–40 and accessories including hats, belts, socks, boxers, swimwear and light outerwear such as pullovers. Non-apparel accessories include golf-ball markers, divot tools, caddy and cart towels, and driver covers in addition to drinkware. Retail price points range from $5 for a beer hugger to $250 for a velvet blazer.