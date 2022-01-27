COLLABORATION Etnies Expands RAD Collection With New Apparel and Footwear

Action-sports footwear-and-apparel brand etnies and BMX film “RAD” have announced a new collection that expands on the first-ever official “RAD” apparel and footwear collection launched last year.

The new collection is filled with a variety of new apparel and footwear options featuring movie-inspired designs, including the much anticipated “Prom Scene-themed” products.

The brand and the cult-classic film launched the first official full-scale production of limited “RAD” footwear and apparel in 2021 in celebration of both the brand and the movie’s 35th anniversaries. The first etnies x “RAD” collection featured two different shoe styles, four short sleeve T-shirts, two long sleeve T-shirts, a hooded sweatshirt and accessories like socks and hats.

“RAD” was originally executive produced by the late Jack Schwartzman in 1986, and was rereleased in 2020 by Utopia Media, a film distribution and sales company founded in 2018 by Schwartzman’s son, filmmaker Robert Schwartzman.