Swim Textile Trends

Neon Dreams
Summer affords an escape from normalcy through textiles in fluorescent and neon hues reminiscent of 1980s-era beach volleyball, rollerblading in the park and enjoying fun in the sun.
Everything Under the Sun
Swimwear patterns are inspired by happy imagery such as sunflowers, tropical blooms, brightly colored palms, cheerful paisleys, sumptuous fruits and elevated novelty prints that favor playfully chic designs.
Charming Textile Co., Ltd. / BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
La Lame, Inc. / Lyma, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Triple Textile, (213) 629-4300, www.Fabricforus.com