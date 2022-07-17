TRADE SHOWS Coterie Brings Glamour Back to the Eden Roc

Destination:Miami by Coterie was held July 16–18 at the iconic Eden Roc in Miami Beach, Fla. This famed hotel, built in 1955, has an impressive history welcoming guests such as Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor among the impressive list of stars who graced this stunning Miami beach resort. The show saw an equally impressive list of International top-tier retailers gathered to view the latest the industry had to offer.

Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of the show, said that “she could not be more proud of this year’s edition of Destination:Miami. Orders were placed, wellness sessions were packed, and the show floor was vibrant. It was truly a gathering of who’s who in the resort and swimwear industry.”

Buyers from Revolve, Goop, Intermix and Bergdorf Goodman were among those in attendance, meeting with both established and emerging brands. Cocktails were served on the rooftop the first evening following a day of fashion highlights.

The show brought a wave of environmental consciousness to light as the industry embraced wellness, sustainability and harmony with nature.

Leafy Natural Couture by Silvia Vassao demonstrated her great respect for the environment in her high fashions. Her line featured luxurious silk crochet dyed with organic pigments such as herbs, eucalyptus and coffee. The line is produced by a group of mothers living in a small fishing village in southern Brazil.

Palo Rosa set itself apart with a message of “Social Responsibility Meets Cool Girl Design.” Handmade in Colombia, the line was inspired by the 1960s music scene. Designer Carolina Ordoñez used colorful stretch velvets and Andy Warhol–like prints that could easily take swim from beach to bar, with wholesale prices ranging from $68 to $75.

Amantia expanded on one of its hot swimsuits with a coordinating novelty belt. Maria Fernando Useche created new versions after buyers from Anthropologie and other retailers placed numerous reorders for this accessorized swim idea.

Lily Franco collaborated with jewelry brand Ylla, incorporating its Bold Gold metal pieces into her swimwear.

Bahia Maria set the bar with high-octane glamour. The sculptural laser-cut flowers and shells made for a standout collection, with retail price points around $250.

Bocanegra designed a fashion-jewelry collection transforming glass beads into wearable art. All the pieces are waterproof and can be worn in pools or oceans without tarnishing.