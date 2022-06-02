SUSTAINABILITY Hyosung to Present Its Ocean Protection Initiative at Outdoor Retailer

Hyosung will present its Ocean Protection Initiative at the summer edition of the Outdoor Retailer trade show in DenverJune 9–11.

The South Korea–based fiber manufacturer that provides innovations and solutions to the textile industry aims to turn ocean trash into treasure with this initiative, which begins with the development of Hyosung’s MIPAN regen ocean nylon and regen ocean polyester, both made with ocean waste.

MIPAN regen ocean is Global Recycled Standard certified, made from 100 percent recycled nylon made from discarded fishing nets and other reclaimed nylon waste. Hyosung’s process to produce the yarn includes collection, chemical recycling and creation. Hyosung awaits its Ocean Bound Plastic certification in the near future. The OBP certification was created to transparently certify that plastic waste was properly collected and managed.

Hyosung will also present a broad assortment of fabrics and concept garments at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market that were developed by Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center to help developers and designers conceive garments made with innovative fibers, including creora regen, a GRS-certified 100 percent recycled spandex; creora bio-based spandex made with 30 percent dent corn; MIPAN regen robic, 100 percent recycled high-tenacity nylon; and regen xanadu, a mechanical-stretch fiber made from a blend of PET and corn-based materials.

“Cleaning up our oceans is of critical importance to Hyosung and many of our brand partners,” said Hyosung Global Marketing Director—Textiles Mike Simko. “Our ocean-based recycled-fiber offering will allow brands to develop eco-friendly products that align with their sustainability needs and also help provide them with a meaningful story their consumers can connect with.”

In 2021, California–based surf and swim brand O’Neill partnered with Hyosung to release a line of women’s swimwear made with Hyosung’s MIPAN regen nylon as part of its O’Neill Blue Sustainable collection.