TEXTILES Thermore Launches New Material Using Hybrid Technology

Milan-based Thermore has announced the launch of EVOdown Recycled, a new material made of 100 percent recycled fibers from PET bottles.

Thermore EVOdown Recycled bridges the gap between free fibers and traditional padding and delivers an ultra-soft hand and drape of blow-in fibers in a rolled form. The new hybrid technology, described as half fibers, half insulation and fully recycled, affords a boost to productivity while increasing the ease of manufacturing.

EVOdown consists of millions of free fibers encapsulated by two outer layers, making it the only product of its type, allowing consumers to enjoy the lightweight and silky touch of the material.

EVOdown Recycled is another step toward sustainability for Thermore, which has converted over 97 percent of its turnover into insulations made from either partially or fully recycled fibers, bringing Thermore closer to offering exclusively sustainable products.

EVOdown follows the previous launch of Ecodown Fibers Genius, which, when used in garments, allows the fibers to intertwine and create an even and stable layer of insulation. The technology minimizes cold spots and clumping and boosts durability.

Ecodown Fibers Genius is called the Swiss Army knife of free-fiber products and also becomes 10 percent warmer after washing. Thermore previously released Ecodown Fibers Light, a soft, light insulation that offers 20 percent more warmth, and Ecodown Fibers 2.0, a puffy blown fiber product that helps regulate warmth.

Since beginning the business in 1972, Thermore has committed to providing sustainable alternatives when creating its padding and insulation for apparel and outerwear. Thermore was the first company to launch a sustainable insulation in the 1980s and is now focused on eco-friendly innovation, mainly using polyester fibers from PET bottles. Established by Lucio Siniscalchi, Thermore has welcomed the third generation of the Siniscalchi family into the business.