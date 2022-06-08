Baggallini Hosts Star-Studded Yoga Class and Dinner with Brooke Burke

Female-founded travel bag brand Baggallini hosted a yoga event instructed by Brooke Burke at her home in Malibu.

Known for her workout program Brooke Burke Body, the yoga session featured celebrities such as Daniella Monet, Kristen Taekman, Emma Slater and more.

The event continued into the night with a Brooke Burke and President of Baggallini, Devon Pike, speaking on the brand’s mission of empowering women and all guests were treated to their pick of bags from the latest collection as well as the option to customize their choice using on-site monogramming. The star-studded event featured many Dancing With The Stars cast in attendance at Calamigos Ranch, nestled in the Santa Monica mountains in Malibu’s wine country.

Prices in the latest collection range from $24.95 for clear travel pouches to $148 for the Fifth Avenue Weekender Bag.