NEWS Inside the Industry

The Fashion Institute of Technology, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, hosted its Future of Fashion runway show, which demonstrated cutting-edge creations from FIT BFA students who competed in the knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion and childrenswear categories. Los Angeles County–based wholesaler Fabric Selection Inc. said the young designers showed how the fashion industry is constantly changing and hard to predict so a broad range of fabrics is essential to staying relevant and on-trend. Macy’s presented the show, and through its Mission Every One brand platform aims to create a brighter future and inspire customers’ personal styles. Macy’s in-house design team chose Francesca Boornancin’s sportswear look to be sold at Macy’s Herald Square location in the fall based on design quality, commercial appeal and originality.

Denim manufacturer ISKO has opened its first product-development center in London, Creative Room London, a first-of-its-kind space in the United Kingdom. Creative Room London is the latest initiative of Creative Room Services, a division of ISKO devoted to offering streamlined solutions for all denim requirements. Customers will be able to work with experts using a mix of sustainable washing and finishing techniques developed with machine technology partner Jeanologia to achieve their desired looks. The washing and finishing techniques meet the highest quality and stationarity standards with a lowered environmental impact. Creative Room London will also be the central point for customers’ full product development and will act as a platform for education and support for the denim community as a whole.

International Market Centers is set to host its semiannual Atlanta edition of VOW Bridal & Formal as well as the premiere of a Las Vegas edition in August. The Spring edition, co-located with the once-annual World of Prom & Social Occasion, will present 150 individual collections across three floors at the AmericasMart Aug. 1–6. The inaugural edition in Las Vegas, in partnership with Mélange de Blanc, introduces a new bridal and formal sourcing trade show on the West Coast that will present over 100 individual bridal collections and temporary exhibits at the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas Aug. 5–17.

The Invisible Company has launched the #INVISIBLEBAG made from a water-soluble and biodegradable combination of polyvinyl alcohol, corn starch, glycerin and water. The bags are environmentally friendly and will biodegrade within 90 days in a landfill or within water in minutes. Using hot water (80 degrees Celsius or above), the bag will dissolve within minutes or at a slower rate using colder water. After the dissolution, the remnants can be poured down the drain and be treated at a sewage plant, where they are consumed by microorganisms leaving carbon dioxide and water with no harmful residue. Products in the #INVISBLEBAG family include shopping bags, garment bags, mailer bags and even bags that can be used to clean up after a dog. The bags are also oil and grease resistant and are a barrier to chemicals, aromas, gas and organic solvents.