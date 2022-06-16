DENIM Lee and The Hundreds Collaborate for Second Capsule Collection

Denim brand Lee has partnered with streetwear brand The Hundreds on a new capsule collection that paves the way for future trends and offers fresh takes on classic silhouettes that combine the heritage of Lee with streetwear aesthetics and bold colors.

“Our latest collaboration further explores the brands’ shared histories and culture,” said Joe Broyles, vice president of collaborations at Lee. “Denim and streetwear have always gone hand-in-hand. Like the wildflowers featured in these designs, this collection is bright, classic, fresh and unexpected.”

The Lee x The Hundreds collection is inspired by springtime, the West Coast and both companies’ shared philosophy of people over product. It includes graphic T-shirts, pullover hoodies and matching embroidered denim sets comprised of trucker jackets and relaxed-fit denim jeans featuring embroidered blooming wildflowers, specifically the bloodroot, on the front and back of the pieces, originally drawn by The Hundreds’ founders. The graphic tees and hoodies mix an oversized silhouette with a laidback spring vibe given off by the embroidered wildflowers. Each top features an exclusive logo on the front and the phrase “Blood, Sweat and Years” across the back honoring the two brands and their storied histories.

The two brands first collaborated in 2021, with The Hundreds looking back to Lee’s history and Buddy Lee, Lee’s mascot from 1920 to 1962. The first collection featured workwear for the common man that is meant to last a lifetime, with The Hundreds speaking with Betty Madden, Lee’s vice president of global design, about Lee’s thoughts on the future of jeans and the denim industry.

The Lee x The Hundreds collection is available on The Hundreds app and online shop as well as on Lee’s website. Products became available at Lee’s hometown store in Greensboro, N.C., on May 25, with select pieces being made available in Lee’s Europe, Middle East and Asia stores.