SWIM/SURF Bay 2 Swimwear

Inspired by the beaches of New York City—yes, New York has beaches, too—Bay 2 Swimwear was founded by Jillian Bardo, an experienced lifeguard and lifelong lover of sand and sea. Bardo felt the swimwear market lacked a high-end and cute suit that would stay in place among rolling waves and that didn’t create a maze of tan lines. The end result is active-chic swimsuits that look good on all shapes and sizes.

Bay 2 Swimwear offers simple styles in sizes ranging from XS to XL, including both bikinis and one-pieces. Aiming to inspire confidence, Bay 2 Swimwear focuses on the practical concerns of comfort, wearability and quality fabrics. That means no trendy ties, itchy tags or impossibly high cuts.

Recent introductions include the Cape Floral print, which is featured on a range of new suits made from an eco-friendly fabric comprised of high CLO spandex—which is chlorine resistant and thus ideal for swimming pools as well as oceans—plus polyester made from recycled PET, or polyethylene terephthalate.

Bay 2 Swimwear also passionately supports environmental and small-business initiatives. Whenever possible, materials and labor are locally sourced, and packaging is made from recycled paper.

Bardo was raised in Brooklyn and grew up going to Riis Park and Rockaway beaches in New York City, where she eventually worked as a lifeguard. Her love of the beach was further kindled by her father, who owned a scuba business, and family vacation spots included such exotic destinations as Cozumel, Palau and Curaçao.

Prices range from $80 to $160, and colors are generally soft and muted, including coral, rose, sky blue, sage and fawn. Visit bay2swimwear.com for more information.