L.A. SWIM WEEK L.A. Swim Week Features a Fully Immersive Fashion Experience

Los Angeles Swim Week, a collaboration between Art Hearts Fashion, Fashion Tech Works and The New Mart,took place June 11–14 in the heart of L.A.’s Fashion District.

Part runway, part trade show, part art installation, the four-day event treated guests to a series of evening runway shows, pop-ups and experiences. Designers included Nike Swim, Body Glove, Dr. Martens, Carmen Steffans, Mister Triple X, Merlin Castell, Bellaria, Vichi Swim, Sugarpuss, Lybethras, Carmen Sol, Bishme Cromartie, Gyv Me Body, Bikini Beach Australia, Alexis Monsanto, Natalia Fedner, Bad Sisters, Remnant Bikinis, Keppi, Custo Barcelona, Keefer Madness and Cross Colours.

“Bringing fashion to life for the buyers and for key influencers of fashion stakeholders was very important to us,” said New Mart General Manager Tom Keefer. “Our goal is to embrace the latest innovations in fashion and technology and showcase them on the runway rather than separate fashion shows from the trade shows.”

“Art Hearts Fashion was thrilled to be launching Los Angeles Swim Week to complement and elevate the L.A. Fashion District’s businesses and trade events,” said Art Hearts Fashion President Erick Rosete. “AHF is proud to bring our state-of-the-art runway shows and one-of-a-kind experiences to L.A. By creating a visual and hands-on experience, we are allowing buyers and industry professionals a much more personalized way to experience new and staple brands.”

The collaboration between Art Hearts Fashion, Fashion Tech Works and The New Mart began at the March Los Angeles market week and allowed designers a chance to showcase their lines in more of a trade-show setting.

“We are honored to have Art Hearts Fashion create an experience for buyers and industry professionals to connect with and enjoy during the L.A. Fashion District trade show events,” added Keefer.