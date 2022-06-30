TRADE SHOWS Showrooms and Buyers Feel Revitalized Energy at June L.A. Market

Los Angeles Market Week welcomed buyers to explore the latest trends for Fall and Holiday 2022 June 12–16 at The New Mart, Cooper Design Space and California Market Center.

In the spirit of innovation, The New Mart used this market to debut an immersive feature that bridged fashion shows with trade shows. “We co-hosted along with Art Hearts Fashion and Fashion Tech Works the first Los Angeles Swim Week [see page 18] and successfully held four consecutive nights of swim- and resortwear fashion shows in our newly completed Fashion Theatre,” said New Mart General Manager Tom Keefer.

“In addition,” Keefer said, “The New Mart explored some new initiatives to enhance the market with some exciting outcomes. Through a recently formed tenant committee we collectively offered some enhanced buyer benefits and incentives including free coffee and lunch services, cocktail receptions and a myriad of added benefits to make the buyer experience unsurpassed.”

Karen Anderson, manager of KLA Showroom, a multi-line showroom offering Immediates as well as preorder goods, said that “business has been busy at the retail level, and I have had a lot of reorders.” Anderson added that her manufacturers are readily available to recut pieces that are in high demand as the showroom prepares for Fall shipping.

Owner of the Legacy boutique Milena Hernandez and buyer Annie Williams shopped The New Mart to replenish the offerings in their Montecito, Calif., store. They were looking for “unique pieces in women’s clothing” and were also in the market for fresh cashmere pieces as their best-selling items are cashmere, in addition to goods in primary and pastel colors. The Legacy wholesale price point is $50–$100.

At the Cooper Design Space, Marketing and Communication Manager Mito Aviles commented that though historically June Market tends to be one of the slower markets, this year they were able to get close to 1,000 buyers through the doors.

“Within the Cooper building, we provided buyers with our Buyers Lounge, filled with refreshments and snacks,” said Aviles, “and if buyers had a moment to relax, we offered complimentary mini massages for them to enjoy. We also teamed up with the Ace Hotel and had Buyers Happy Hour where buyers could enjoy a variety of natural wines, walk the lobby and enjoy the new art by the late artist Paul Kempe.”

Located on the 11th floor of the Cooper was the Brand Assembly show, which featured 100 brands specializing in beauty, wellness, lifestyle, vintage and preloved goods.

At the Standard Stitch booth, Alana Schmidt and Anna Docking talked about their sustainable and size-inclusive brand for women. “The biggest thing about our brand is that our fabric is recycled and organic cotton, which is not common on the market. We worked with our factory to develop this fabric, and after a year of development it speaks for itself,” Schmidt said. She added that from the source of fabric to the finished product, Standard Stitch pieces are created in L.A. Wholesale price points for sweatshirts and bottoms range from $25 to $50.

At the CMC, Matthew Mathiasen, senior manager of events, said that June L.A. Market was appointment driven for showrooms and brands. “Buyers focused on smart buying plans given the current economic climate,” he said. “Showrooms saw their retention buyers, and orders were with bestsellers and products that have proven track records.”

Mathiasen added that they saw a range of boutique to corporate-buying teams, with 50 percent California retailers and an assortment of other states including Colorado, Indiana, Texas and Utah.

Gem Showroom Executive Director Jade Sykes expressed the revitalized energy found throughout the last couple of seasons of L.A. Market Week. “I felt like this has been the first true market where buyers are starting to come back and shop,” she said. “We were hoping for January, but March actually turned it around, and then this market.”

Owner of Tootsie’s Boutique Liz Taylor was looking for women’s contemporary clothing and footwear to update her Oakland, Calif., store’s offerings with the latest trends for Fall at a wholesale price point of under $100. Taylor said that one of the predominant trends that caught her eye was “a lot of emerald green.”

The CMC also hosted Label Array, Label Array Kids and Vegan World. Creative Director of Vegan World Emmanuelle Riendacurated a space that included vegan apparel, footwear, beauty and lifestyle products.

Photos by Betti Halsell.