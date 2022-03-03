Vans Partners with Lizzie Armanto for New Shoe and Apparel Collection

Vans has announced a new skate shoe released in partnership with Vans professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, her first signature shoe and the first signature skateboarding shoe designed by a woman in 20 years.

Armanto worked closely with Vans’ Innovation and Product Development teams on creating The Lizzie shoe, which was designed for a wider range of skaters whose needs were not being met with other shoes. Using 3D scans of her feet, Armanto wanted to create a shoe that completely represents her, from a slimmer fit to a leaner outsole for improved flexibility.

The Lizzie has received the Vans VR3 Checkerboard Globe designation, meaning it follows strict materials guidelines for all major components and has been designed to have a reduced carbon footprint compared to Vans’ canvas shoes. The Lizzie is made in part with organic cotton and utilizes suede sourced from Leather Working Group tanneries that have been positively rated for environmental responsibility.

“I feel very connected to nature, and I’m stoked that my shoe could bring me even closer to it. I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to include sustainable materials and practices as much as possible throughout the entire process. It means a lot to me that Vans’ design team went the extra mile to make this happen,” Armanto said.

In addition to The Lizzie shoe, the Vans x Lizzie Armanto collection features an assortment of apparel and accessories designed in collaboration with Armanto, including a vest, skate chinos, a short sleeve tee, a bucket hat, crew socks and a fanny pack. The Lizzie and Vans x Lizzie Armanto collection will be available at Vans locations and online beginning March 10.