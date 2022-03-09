Spark*l Bands Creates Fashionable, Sustainable Smartwatch Bands

Using damaged designer goods and leather scraps, Spark*l Bands creates fashionable bands for smartwatches that stray from the smartwatch band that only offers functionality but doesn’t offer much in the way of looks.

Spark*l Bands creates sustainable, upcycled bands that are compatible with Apple watches, Fitbits and Samsung watches using leather from damaged designer goods from brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci. The brand also sells other accessories such as bracelets, wristlets and wallet. The brand also sells a men’s line that features a more rugged look.

Through the Band Together program, Spark*l Bands partners influencers and celebrities with nonprofit organizations on special edition bands. Previous collaborations have resulted in partnerships with OneVoiceHome, Veterans4USA, the Younique Foundation and Dream Makers, and influencers including Raya Coleman, Ashlee Nichols and Ronda Beaman.

The company was founded in San Luis Obispo, Cali. in founder Courtney Bonzi’s garage. The brand has since grown to include more than 40 employees and its own studio space in San Luis Obispo. Each band is handcrafted in San Luis Obispo and the bands are sold in 179 countries around the world.

Spark*l Bands also offers the opportunity for customers to upcycle their own designer bags into new items. The donation program allows for customers to extend the lives of their own products and create new ways to wear their favorite bag. If the product is approved, the customer can receive a gift card or an accessory of their choosing for helping promote a sustainable fashion cycle.