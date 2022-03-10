California Market Center Launches New Weekly Farmers Market

The California Market Center has launched a new Farmers Market in the L.A. Fashion District that offers a selection of seasonal, organic and sustainable produce from local farms, gourmet food products, food, coffee and tea vendors and more.

Beginning March 9th, the CMC Farmers Market will take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the CMC’s new 9th Street Plaza, no matter the weather. The CMC held an initial pop-up Farmers Market event preview in February. Vendors at the Farmers Market will feature a selection of local farmers including Finca Bonita, TR Cairns, Lopez Farms and G-Farms. Food vendors include Zens Tea House, Solo Coffee Roasters, Chaupin Bakery, Blends Juice Factory among others. Royal Shea and La Crystalera will be at the Farmers Market providing artisanal gifts. The weekly event will also offer a chance to hang out and enjoy music and the vibes as a community.

The Farmers Market is presented by Heritage Farmers Market. Heritage Wellness Collective is a nonprofit organization that operates the CMC and Heritage Farmers Market. Heritage Farmer’s Market is a member of the Farmers Market Coalition and the California Alliance of Farmers Markets.