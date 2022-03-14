Smart Manufacturing Company CreateMe Debuts at SXSW, Partners With Warner Bros. Consumer Products

CreateMe Technologies LLC has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, to showcase CreateMe’s breakthrough technology, which offers solutions that enable on-demand and customized product creation.

Using CreateMe’s technologies, the activation at SXSW gives users the ability to personalize clothing and accessories from Warner Bros.’ catalog of characters and titles. CreateMe’s suite of technologies includes a digital platform for product creation, an on-demand manufacturing platform for small-batch to large-scale orders and an experiential retail solution. The activation at SXSW also integrates additional technology from YR, a U.K.-based provider of on-demand product customization for the retail and event industries.

Austin-based artist Kate Dehler worked with CreateMe to reimagine iconic characters from various Warner Bros. franchises such as Looney Tunes in honor of the 80th anniversary of Tweety. CreateMe also collaborated with designer and Houston native Alan Gonzalez, the new host of Bravo’s “Project Runway Redemption.”

CreateMe will continue to introduce proprietary technology that is created to solve issues such as overproduction. The company was invited to join the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators community, a group comprised of startups and scaleups at the forefront of technological and business-model innovation.

Designer Marrisa Wilson worked with CreateMe to create her Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which debuted at her first runway show at New York Fashion Week. Wilson used CreateMe’s suite of technologies, including its on-demand, direct-to-garment production. CreateMe allows Wilson to bring her designs from the runway directly to consumers through an exclusive see-now/buy-now capsule. With knitwear being a major component of the collection, Wilson worked with CreateMe to virtually eliminate textile waste by using 3D-knitting techniques in the CreateMe Knitwear Center.