‘Cruella’ Wins Academy Award for Best Costume Design

Disney’s “Cruella” won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Jenny Beavan accepted the award for her work on the film, with the award marking her third Oscar win in 11 nominations, previously winning for her work on “A Room With a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Beavan noted that she nearly declined work on the project before signing on.

“I have to say when Kristin Burr and Craig Gillespie asked me to do this movie, I truly didn’t think we had time. I mean, I actually nearly said no,“ said Beavan. “Glad I didn’t. The only reason I didn’t was because Clare Spragge, who’s sitting just there sparkling said she would come on board as costume supervisor and bring the team, the team of the most phenomenal, creative, clever, generous, amazing people without whom obviously it wouldn’t have happened.”

The movie tells the origin story of Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, who dreams of being a fashion designer. The movie features a “punk-rock aesthetic crossed with high fashion” and features outfits such as an embellished military jacket worn over a red skirt made of 5,060 hand-sewn organza petals.

“Cruella” was up against “Cyrano,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” for this year’s award.