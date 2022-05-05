Victoria’s Secret PINK Taps First Male Spokesperson

Victoria’s Secret PINK has announced Darren Barnet as the brand’s first male celebrity brand ambassador as part of the brand’s focus on inclusivity. The “Never Have I Ever” star will work with the brand to promote its Gender Free collection throughout the year.

The Gender Free collection features shorts, tees, matching sweats sets and accessories and will grow to include the Fleece Shirt Jacket this fall. Barnet will also curate a list of his favorite PINK products and participate in various activations that promote PINK’s commitment to inclusivity, fostering positive mental health and empowering young adults.

"Filming Never Have I Ever definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are," said Darren Barnet. "I love the work that PINK is doing—especially their focus on community and mental health—so I'm really honored to be a part of this team."

Barnet will serve as a judge for the fourth annual PINK With Purpose Project alongside fellow ambassadors Chole x Halle and Remi Bader. Ten young adults will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to fund their project supporting PINK’s core values of people, purpose and planet. Barnet will also participate in the brand's Mental Health Awareness Month activations, including an Instagram Live conversation with @VSPINK partners.