TRINA TURK Trina Turk’s Summer Collection Fully Embraces the Golden State

Inspired by California’s multicultural mix, creativity, craftsmanship and architecture, the Trina Turk Summer ’22 collection, Under the Sun, features the brand’s signature bold prints and colors that combine American design with California confidence.

Turk founded the brand in 1995 as a contemporary line, and it eventually evolved into a print- and color-driven brand that celebrates and encapsulates the essence of California and has grown to include women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, swimwear, eyewear, paper goods, a Mr. Turk menswear collection and residential goods.

The collection, which launched in March and is updated every month, features off-shoulder and one-shoulder dresses in a variety of colors, prints and fabrics in various lengths and silhouettes, offering “the ease of bohemian glamour with a dose of sunny optimism.”

“Our customers are returning for their summer holiday wardrobes, and as the temperatures rise we stayed mindful to our commitment of using quality fabrics in our signature prints and colors,” Turk said. “We are offering summer-ready silhouettes in our key prints like Playa de Flor in sun-washed sherbet florals; Desert Garden with whimsical cacti; Birds of Paradise with Day-Glo tropical florals; and Pineapple Paradise, which gives the vintage Hawaiian shirt a modern update with feminine florals and graphic pineapples.”

Turk said that Under the Sun was a big inspiration and overarching theme for her Summer collection, fully embracing California and the Golden State nickname the state is known by and following the Palm Springs Eternal theme of her Spring ’22 collection. Turk noted that she loves to incorporate new styles while also offering signature pieces, with a wide range of categories from ready-to-wear and swim to pillows and home goods keeping things new and fresh for all customers. The Summer collection also features a sequin series using white and sparkling watermelon sequins available on beach-ready shorts, tank tops and cocktail dresses.

“Warm, golden summer rays shine bright on all things summer—sandy beaches, cool ice pops on the boardwalk, fruity cocktails in a cabana, dancing in the warm summer night. Celebrate all things summer with pops of bright solids like a summer ice-cream shop—watermelon, sherbet and lemon—it’s a treat for the senses,” Turk said.

The latest collection is available at Trina Turk retail locations and online. The brand recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and looks forward to continuing to share its optimism and California confidence.

Photos courtesy of Trina Turk.