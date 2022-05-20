Miami Fashion Week Returning to Florida After Two-Year Hiatus

Miami Fashion Week is returning to Miami, Fla. after a two-year hiatus. The 22nd edition of Miami Fashion Week will feature a roster of acclaimed designers, including special guest, Italian luxury lifestyle brand Missoni.

The week of events begins Tuesday, May 31 with a press conference at Miami’s East Hotel, a LEED-certified hotel with sustainable practices. With the pandemic highlighting the importance and need for a sustainable fashion industry to help mitigate issues in the supply chain and effects of the fashion industry on the environment.

Events during Miami Fashion Week will take place all over the city at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Seaspice, Gary Nader Art Center and Frost Science Museum. Designers Naeem Khan, Benito Santos, Angel Sanchez, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR and more will display their latest resort collections. Missoni, known for its iconic knitwear will showcase its womenswear collection on Wednesday, June 1 at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

Relaunched under new management in 2016, Miami Fashion Week is the second largest fashion event debuting resort collections of international designers. The 22nd Miami Fashion Week takes place from May 31 – June 5.