Epson Introduces First Direct-to-Fabric Printer in North America

Epson America, Inc., has announced the launch of its first direct-to-fabric printer available in North America, the Monna Lisa 8000. It combines engineering with advanced design to deliver the capabilities to print on a wide range of fabrics and is the result of over 20 years of research, development and customer feedback.

The ML-8000 features eight new 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads to deliver professional-quality textiles at industrial-level print speeds. It accurately reproduces complex patterns, color gradations and photograph-like detail using Epson’s advanced imaging technologies. The printer also features a large touchscreen panel for easy navigation and includes user-friendly features such as automatic nozzle cleaning, Nozzle Verification Technology, and fluff-blower and ink-mist extraction systems.

The Epson Monna Lisa 8000 can be installed with Epson GENESTA Pigment, Reactive, Acid or Disperse inks to best suit each customer’s need. It also features a hot-swappable ink system that holds up to 20 liters of ink per color and can automatically switch to a new pack during the printing process for uninterrupted printing.

“Epson Monna Lisa printers have long maintained a strong reputation and market position in Italy, where they have been used to digitally print fabrics for some of the world’s largest international high-fashion brands,” said Epson’s Mark Krzywicki, product manager, professional imaging. “The Monna Lisa 8000 has been developed to provide that same high quality in a more attainable, easy-to-use package, enabling North American companies to print on a wide variety of fabrics for both short runs and larger volume orders.”

Epson is dedicated to solving societal issues through technological innovations in printing and manufacturing. The company has goals of being carbon negative and eliminating the use of resources such as oils and metals by 2050.