Levi's Celebrates 149 Years of the 501 Jeans

In celebration of Levi’s 501 Day on May 20, Levi’s partnered with five visionaries whose stories embody the spirit of the 501 jeans, as well as released a limited-edition pair of 501 Shorts, an exclusive collaboration with Emma Chamberlain.

To celebrate 149 years of the Levi’s 501 jeans, the company partnered with actress Barbie Ferreira, A$AP Mob founding member A$AP Nast, model and business owner Hailey Bieber, DJ and cultural icon Peggy Gou and athlete Marcus Rashford. Throughout the campaign, the five talents will discuss moments that changed their own trajectory, much like how the 501 Originals did for Levi’s.

The Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain Short, an exclusive collaboration for Levi’s 501 day made to resemble a pair of Levi’s cutoffs. The Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain shorts come in a chocolate overdyed denim and features a raw hem and all-over print with summer-inspired elements such as strawberries, seashells, boats and woodland creatures.

A selection of customization offerings curated by Chamberlain will also be available at Levi’s Tailor Shops and include a mix of patches, customized “EC” back patches and colored buttons for button swaps.

“Growing up, I used to spend my summers on the East Coast, and I basically lived in the same pair of 501s the whole time. So I wanted to create a pair of 501 shorts that really captured that pure joy of summer when you’re a kid, when everything feels magical.” said Chamberlain.

The Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain Short are available exclusively on Levi.com and on the Levi’s App.

Levi’s also held a Haus Party in Los Angeles at Levi’s Haus of Strauss Los Angeles Studio on May 19, featuring a performance from Lil Dicky and DJ sets from Travis Bennett and Amrit.