ACCESSORIES Katy Perry Launches Fiery Fine-Jewelry Line PLAY

California native Katy Perry has debuted a new jewelry collection called PLAY in collaboration with Twila True Fine Jewelry. It is available exclusively at Twila retail shops in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, Calif., and online at twilatruefinejewelry.com. The colorful pieces give jewelry lovers a taste of Perry’s world, with unique designs and bold styles that display the pop star’s fiery personality. “A whimsical selection of charms suits every mood or fashion,” said True in a release. “Elegant gold-chain necklaces and statement-making chunky chain bracelets add real fireworks to any wardrobe.”

“I loved being able to take my larger-than-life props from PLAY and turning them into fine, wearable pieces,” said the singer perhaps most famous for the song “Roar.” Perry has racked up 50 billion in song streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event’s history, and she was the first ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

“It is such a pleasure for us to present Katy’s new collection of fun, unique, fine-jewelry pieces,” said True. “We share similar values, and it is a real inspiration to work with such a powerful woman who isn’t afraid to share her creative imagination. As innovative entrepreneurs and philanthropists, we feel we’ve created a special line together for fans but also for everyone who loves to wear timeless, playful pieces.”

Aside from being one of the bestselling musical artists of all time, Perry is an active advocate for many philanthropic causes. In 2021 she was given Variety’s Power of Women distinction for her work with her Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.