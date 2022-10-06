TRADE SHOWS Bold Colors, Vibrant Patterns and Trending Textures

MAGIC New York, which was held Sept. 18–20 at the Javits Center,proved it is still worthy of its name, conjuring up traffic increases of 23 percent over February and 38 percent over last September.

The show featured over 400 brands, with 80 percent of them domestic and 20 percent international. Over 20 countries were represented, from Italy and Turkey to Canada and Brazil.

Top brands in the Trend category included Mod Ref, All:Row, The Greii, Pretty Garbage, Endless Blue, Zinzane, Idem Ditto, Things Between, Lush, Wishlist, By Together, THML, Just Black Denim, Skies Are Blue, TCEC, DO + BE and Blu Pepper.

Young Contemporary highlights included exhibitors Sage the Label, Lucy Paris, Elan, Daze Denim, Sundown by Splendid, Amy Lynn, Sub Urban Riot, Marlu, Recycled Karma, Never Fully Dressed, RD Style, SMF, Girl Dangerous and Hidden Jeans.

Leading Modern Sportswear brands included Democracy, Noir Noir, Mary Mercedes Swim, Tribal, Gyal Bashy, Kensie, MAT Fashion, Beach to Bistro, Izabella, Chapati Designs, Takei, Dolma, Aryeh, Clara Sunwoo, Leota and Petit Pois.

Women-owned brands accounted for 20 percent of exhibitors, sustainable brands 16 percent and brands with extended sizing 10 percent.

Top retailers in attendance included Anthropologie, ASOS, BHLDN, Bloomindale's, EVEREVE, Fashion Nova, Free People, Lulu’s, Macy’s, Urban Outfitters and URBN/Nuuly