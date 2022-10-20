ACCESSORIES GUESS Releases Limited-Edition Timepieces for Get In Touch Foundation

What time is it? Time for GUESS Watches to celebrate its continued support for educational breast-health initiatives during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For over nine years, the fashion-watch brand, which launched in 1983, has partnered with the Get In Touch Foundation, a nonprofit specifically focused on providing free and accessible information to make breast health simple, appropriate and routine through its trademarked Daisy Wheel tool.

The Daisy Wheel was created in 2004 following the breast-cancer diagnosis of the foundation’s founder, Mary Ann Wasil, who wanted everyone to be equipped with the information they need to be their own health advocates. Free to school nurses and health educators, the program has reached over 1 million students in all 50 states plus 34 countries.

Each year GUESS Watches designs limited-edition timepieces and donates a portion of the proceeds. “Supporting the Get In Touch Foundation continues to be a key initiative for GUESS Watches,” said Annie Santo, VP of Global Marketing. “Through the proceeds of our Sparkling and Sporting Pink collection, we can help further educate and empower a global community on the importance of early detection done through breast self-exams via the Daisy Wheel educational tool.”

This year’s capsule collection was co-designed with Get In Touch President Betsy Nilan and features two fashion-forward timepieces for women and men. The Sparkling Pink timepiece displays a crystal floral dial with eight petals representing the eight steps of breast self-exams. Complemented with a pink ribbon background executed brilliantly on a silver mesh bracelet, it comes with a retail price of $135. The Sporting Pink silhouette features the bestselling men’s design and comes with a pink polycarbonate translucent case with a black cut-through multifunction dial coupled with pink markers and a silicone pink strap for sporty appeal. It retails for $125.