ABSTRACT & ELEGANT Art Hearts Celebrates Los Angeles Fashion Week Alongside L.A. Market

Art Hearts Fashion continued its dedication to emerging talent with its series of runway shows held Oct. 13–16 at the historic Majestic Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Over 30 brands from around the world participated for a kaleidoscope of looks ranging from the abstract to the elegant. Art Hearts’ ninth annual LAFW festival drew a wide range of celebrities, influencers, style setters and entertainers. The show also celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and featured a number of Hispanic designers.

Brands showing included Nike Swim, Dr. Martens, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, Argyle Grant, Diana Couture, Morfium Fashion, Kentaro Kameyama and Joseph Auren.

Custo Barcelona kicked off the week showing Spanish-inspired street style mixed with yachtwear and stunning red-carpet looks. Styles were form fitting albeit geometrical, and prints were colorful, setting the innovative tone for the week to come, which closed with Walter Mendez, renowned celebrity stylist and designer of couture and bridalwear who recently had the honor of dressing Beyoncé.

Art Hearts Fashion also partnered with the L.A. Fashion District’s various wholesale showrooms to jointly host Los Angeles Market Week in collaboration with the Downtown Fashion Business Improvement District and its partners for this new expansion of Los Angeles Fashion Week. Included were The New Mart, the Cooper Design Space, the California Market Center, the Lady Liberty Building, Brand Assembly, the California Fashion Association and Fashion Tech Works.

“Los Angeles Fashion Week and L.A. Market Week happened simultaneously in the same three-block radius of downtown L.A. this year, which is monumental,” said Art Hearts Fashion founder and President Erik Rosete. “This expands, reimagines and elevates the traditional fashion-week formula by incorporating experiences and partnerships with added venues, trade shows, showrooms and runway shows that ultimately creates a collaborative atmosphere between boutique and couture brands and fashion lovers.”