MANUFACTURING New L.A. Lifestyle Line Looks to Greener Future

Fashion and society exist in symbiotic relationship and change in tandem. Losano, a new sustainable luxury-apparel brand, has entered the market focused on a conscious consumer who puts “people and planet above all else.” Created in and inspired by the diverse metropolis of Los Angeles, Losano offers “meaningful luxury lifestyle essentials.” Sustainability is at the forefront of its business and design model. “Each meaningfully made garment enhances the everyday by creating beautiful, high-quality and responsibly created products that are good for you and good for our planet,” according to the company.

Losano uses recycled PET water bottles and eco-friendly bluesign- certified materials throughout the collection. Its stylish and high-performance garments include sports bras, hoodies, tanks, leggings, bike shorts, knit sets and more. The 40-piece debut collection, available at losano.com, is priced from $99 to $159 and comes in sizes XS–XL, with select items available up to size 2XL.

Twenty-six plastic water bottles are used to make a single pair of Losano’s leggings, preventing nearly five pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere. Its Recharge fabric incorporates modal fibers extracted from naturally grown beechwood, which is prized for its remarkable softness. Losano is manufactured in Los Angeles to reduce the environmental impact of shipping as well as to safeguard conditions and fair pay for garment workers. Packaging is made from 100 percent post-consumer waste and recycled materials.

Losano was founded by the Graffia family, consisting of Stacia, Tony and daughter Brianna, after learning the ways the modern apparel industry fails not only the consumer but also the planet. “At the height of fast fashion, where quality had taken a back seat to mass production and the ever-hungry trend cycle, Staci and Brianna set forth to create a quality product that not only would last the consumer for seasons to come but also help drive the fashion industry toward a more sustainable future,” explained spokesperson Pauline Seng. “Adding in Tony’s incredible ability to build successful businesses, Losano is a brand that they are not only proud to wear but whose values speak to their own.”