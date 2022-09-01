ACTIVE FASHION Active Collective Rides Wave of Fashion Fitness

Held Aug. 23–24 at the Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Calif., this edition showcased over 600 brands and attracted over 400 registered retailers. “Since moving to Paséa, buyers really enjoy the intimate setting and quality of exhibitors,” said Associate Show Director Devon Ranger.

Hector Tamayo, retail manager for Rancho La Puerta in Mexico, makes Active Collective “my one buying trip every year. This is the main show for me to meet and work with vendors in person,” he said.

Skechers released its new line as a complement to its footwear, rebranding itself as “the comfort brand.” Brad Meyer, key account executive, explained, “We are addressing the 50-to-60-year-old customer who has been underserved. Our clothes are for the everyday person, not necessarily for working out.” High-waisted leggings at $18–$26 were top sellers.

Vuori came into the market as a premium men’s brand and later added women’s. The performance jogger soon became the “addiction piece.” Currently with 22 company-owned retail stores, it is launching its first international store in London. The “dream knits” feature a soft, silky hand while providing the same performance qualities for which the brand is known. The Daily drawstring legging is priced at $42.

Koral presented its latest collection, featuring special fabric effects such as eyelet, flocking and snakeskin textures. Vice President of Sales Sarah Choufani said, “buyers come to us for our fashion.” Its newest style, the tennis skort at $43, was strongly received.

Spiritual Gangster, the brainchild of Ian Lopatin, who as a yoga instructor brought hip-hop into his classes, has created a cool vibe for the activewear line.

Sweaty Betty, with a loyal international following, has now concentrated plans for growth to the U.S. specialty market with its attributes of bum sculpting, sweat licking and COOLMAX fabrications.

The Beginning of…, formerly a textile company, has made inroads with its sustainable, chemical-free line. Its 3D textures are strategically placed for maximum shaping. The company is currently working with key retailers on private-label programs.

Arrazantty is working in tandem with Texneo to streamline the process of yarn to garment, providing a competitive edge over Asian production. This Made-in-Brazil alternative features less transit time, is eco-friendly and affordable.