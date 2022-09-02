TRADE SHOWS Las Vegas Fashion Week: Womenswear in Nevada

WWIN—Womenswear in Nevada—kicked off its latest edition Aug. 8–11 at Caesars Palace. New this year was live selling, allowing buyers to sell directly to their social-media followers in real time.

Melissa K. Montes, vice president of WWIN, said, “This year’s focus is on helping our community continue to evolve their businesses and tackle the challenges retail businesses are facing.” On opening day, extended hours allowed buyers to work with over 450 exhibitors and enjoy a Sip n Shop experience at the Pop, Fizz and Clink reception. Trends ranged from a look back at bohemian 2.0 to the ’90s supermodel.

At Oolala, the booth was electric, with jackets and matching tops that spoke loudly in bold status prints reminiscent of Versace and Cavalli. “They look like couture but at [an affordable] price,” said Karen Dannenberg, owner and buyer of Karen Dannenberg Clothier. “This is the best line I’ve seen in five years! I’m more excited about this line than any other brand. This product is on fire!” Prices ranged from $69 to $138.

At Esqualo, Spring brought colorful retro prints in ultra-feminine related separates from $29 to $62. The seasonal theme, “Let’s Go to Rome,” spoke to customers wanting to get dressed up again. “The blazer and suiting is making a big comeback,” said founder Matthew Beck.

L.A. brand Joh by Susan Cho showcased glam sweat sets embellished with oversized pearls, flower appliqués and rhinestones, bringing casual-chic style to her range of boutique customers. Pieces were priced at $44.

Beautiful eyelets have been strong for Spring/Summer. At Angela Mara, bright whites along with best-selling neutrals continued to sell well, but this year there is a pop of color, with “Gucci green” trending strong.

The oversized flannel shirt, a rock ’n’ roll staple, made a strong return for Fall. Jana’s Flannels showcasedits tie-dyed upcycled shirting with humorous stitched messages across the backs, priced at $55.

Lola Jeans exhibited sustainable denim in vintage-inspired bodies such as embroidered bell-bottoms, cropped denim jackets and distressed trench coats. David Abissidan, owner, said he had worked with “buyers from New Jersey to New Orleans.”

At Paperlace, the vintage vibe was seen in the baggy-jean silhouette as loose-and-easy fits are trending strong. Price points ranged from $25 to $65.