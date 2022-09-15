THINK PINK Barefoot Dreams x Barbie Invite You to Think Pink

Flashback to 1962: What would Barbie be doing? Barbie-queing, perhaps, in her backyard overlooking Pacific Coast Highway and lounging by the pool while listening to bossa nova?

Some things never change but simply adapt, rather like fashion itself. And so, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, which set many a landlocked kid California dreaming all those years ago, Mattel Toys has partnered with Malibu, Calif.–based Barefoot Dreams in the creation of a capsule collection of loungewear—in pink, of course.

Released on Sept. 6, the five-piece white-and-dusty-rose capsule collection features Barbie’s iconic logo on a CozyChic Barbie Adult Robe, Barbie Blanket, Barbie Eyemask, Scrunchie, Sock Set, Barbie Youth Hoodie and Ultra Lite Barbie Monogram Biker Short.

Each piece was carefully designed to highlight Barbie’s legendary style and to be perfectly at home in the blond icon’s Malibu Dreamhouse. Embodying playfulness and relaxation, the pieces are priced from $88 to $188 and are available at barefootdreams.com as well as select retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and FAO Schwartz in New York, both of which are hosting Barbie-themed events in the buildup to next year’s Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Founded in 1994, Barefoot Dreams has been named one of Oprah’s favorite things and previously collaborated with the Disney and Star Wars franchises. Though the Barbie collection is small, more items will be added next year. “We always start with capsule collections,” said Georgia Ganjeh, vice president of marketing. “You don’t want to offer too much breadth; it should be special and the right products.”

The capsule collection comes with a vocabulary lesson for those who aren’t fashion-lingo polymaths, and that’s Barbiecore. “Barbiecore itself is a huge trend right now,” said Ganjeh, “with pink huge on the red carpet. Then there’s the movie coming out, and the Dreamhouse’s 60th. Barbie is a cultural icon having a huge resurgence, and we’re really lucky to be part of this partnership at this moment.

“There’s a huge nostalgic piece to all of it,” she added, “and an emotional response. It’s fun.”

Pink-clad frivolous fun is certainly the ideal anecdote to the past two and a half years. “People are embracing happiness,” said Director of Sales Aimee Mercer. “They want to dress up again and go out, and this is certainly better than dressing in all black. Every celebrity is leaning into this pink moment.”

For those still having trouble envisioning Barbiecore, perhaps its easier to just recall the famous “Think Pink” musical number from the Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn movie “Funny Face,” which is set in the offices of a Vogue-like fashion magazine. There’s also Elle Wood, pretty-in-pink star of the movie “Legally Blonde.”

Barefoot Dreams has become a premiere source for cozy blankets, loungewear and apparel for the whole family, with items ranging from ultra-soft blankets and throws, pillows, robes, and loungewear for adults to babies and even pets. Its items are found at five-star resorts and spas, major department stores and upscale boutiques around the world. Fans include the Kardashians, Kate Hudson, Brie Larson, Jennifer Garner and many others.

Its success comes from quality, loyalty and the cozy vibes. “We created a brand around the whole concept of family,” said Ganjeh. “Our CEO likes to say that there’s a dream wrapped in a hug.”

Hugs you can put on and wear around the house have been in high demand since the outbreak of COVID-19. With all the stress and working from home, Barefoot Dreams saw a big business uptick and by summer of 2020 had opened its first bricks-and-mortar retail store in its home environs of Malibu.

“Inspired by the warmth and casual elegance of the local community,” the company has said, “we created a warm and welcoming destination that is rooted in nature for locals and visitors alike.” The following year, in 2021, Barefoot Dreams added a second retail location in Malibu.

Somehow having two local shopping options to choose from sounds like something Barbie would approve of.

Photos courtesy of Mattel Toys / Barefoot Dreams.