TECHNOLOGY Otrium Aims to Close the Loop Between Waste and Want in Fashion

In the world of supercars, nothing’s more tragic than a Ferrari that spends all its time jailed in a garage. And in the fashion world, a new website and app are making sure no garment gets imprisoned in a closet but instead gets to see the light of day—and maybe even a night on the town.

Otrium’s motto is “All clothing should be worn.” The company connects consumers to hundreds of outlet stores. Otrium says it is smarter for the wardrobe (being “curated” from hundreds of labels and cult brands), smarter for the wallet (prices up to 75 percent off) and smarter for the industry by helping every garment find a home.

“Otrium recognizes the fundamental contradiction between the current fashion industry, which thrives off newness and consumption, and being sustainable,” said the company in a release. “Fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Otrium is a purpose-driven, end-of-season fashion platform, developing technology and using data to match supply and demand within the fashion industry to reduce this impact. It aims to close the loop of the previously linear industry model by selling the unsellable.”

The company’s method consists of polishing, matching, using data and refurbishing.

First, from product description to photography and packaging, Otrium ensures every piece is ready for a new owner. Returned garments often require only tiny fixes to avoid ending up in a landfill. Otrium then finds an owner match for every item listed on the platform. The small remaining portion is sold to stock buyers.

Next, together with partner brands, Otrium uses insights to create demand-based fashion that takes the guesswork out of fashion production with data-informed forecasting.

Finally, Otrium refurbishes as many items as it can to ensure that just because an item needs pressing or labels is no reason for it to be thrown away.