NEWS Inside the Industry

If you’re thinking of donating clothing to the citizens of Maui, that window has already closed, according to state officials. With the focus on sustainability, upcycling and recycling, many fashion brands responded almost instantly to those who lost their homes and businesses in the recent fire. But the island quickly received more than enough, according to a report by Hawaii News Now. “No more clothing donations,” the website wrote. “There is a surplus of donated clothing items, and the organizations are still working their way through these items.” Monetary donations are much appreciated and can be done through such organizations as the Maui United Way, Hawaii Community Foundation, American Red Cross of Hawaii and Hawaii Salvation Army. GoFundMe.com also has a page of verified families who’ve been displaced.





Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, has announced the global debut of its latest innovation, the TxF300-75 direct-to-film printer. In response to the resounding success of the initial DTF printer offering, the new model addresses the market demand for even more increased efficiency to address these amplified productivity needs. The addition of a second printhead allows the TxF300-75 to increase productivity by 300 percent while still promising safe and stable operation. The DTF printing system enables intricate designs on an expansive range of fabrics, including cotton, mixed textiles and polyester and even on darker shades. The TxF300-75 is set to launch in late August 2023.





Leading technology provider Tukatech has introduced the TUKAstudio software suite for print and textile design, which includes the optional addition of the TUKA3D Designer Edition. The combination provides a complete digital workflow for fabric design, including 3D visualization on a garment, designed as a complement to companies’ existing graphic-design programs. The tools and features in this print and textile software were created specifically for textile and apparel product development, which would otherwise typically include time-consuming tasks. The TUKAstudio 3D & Print Design Suite is available for only $99 per month per user on a monthly subscription without any long-term contracts. ROI can be calculated on project time alone, with savings that may exceed 50 percent for some projects. The suite is compatible with most other graphic-design applications.





Alibaba has announced its first-ever in-person Co-Create conference scheduled for Sept. 7–8 at Resorts World in Las Vegas, billed as an essential event for all B2B professionals and industry experts. The event will include the debut of smart sourcing, with Alibaba leaders discussing the next era of digital trade with over 10 new enhanced tools and services. Over 50 keynotes, workshops and showcases are scheduled, which will deep-dive into such challenging topics as supplier diversity and supply-chain risk. Daymond John, founder of Fubu and star of TV’s “Shark Tank,” will be the headline speaker. Over a thousand top suppliers and like-minded peers are expected to attend for ample networking opportunities.