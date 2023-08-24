UPDATING A CLASSIC Lee x Daydreamer Honors Denim Heritage With Updated Classics























Heritage denim brand Lee has chosen Los Angeles–based, female-founded brand Daydreamer as a partner to create refreshed approaches to its classic styles for a limited-edition women’s collection. The Lee x Daydreamer collection spins three stories: 1990s nostalgia, the essence of the West, and the art and craft of making durable workwear that becomes more beautiful with age.

“This collaboration is the first exclusively female for Lee, and working with Daydreamer was exciting for the team,” said Betty Madden, vice president of global design at Lee. “Generations of women have worn Lee, from rock stars to moms, cowgirls to college students. Blending our original icons with Daydreamer’s aesthetic creates a very cool fit that will inspire a whole new generation of fans.”

The Lee x Daydreamer collection features T-shirts, crews, sweatshirts, denim jackets and jeans. Daydreamer has spent more than 10 years focused on responsible manufacturing as a cut-, sewn- and made-in-L.A brand of T-shirts that are vintage inspired, many of which touch upon the legends who have shaped music.

Lee, the 134-year-old denim maker owned by the Greensboro, N.C.–headquartered Kontoor Brands, sought to update a selection of its classics such as its workwear pant and chore jacket, now available in an ecru hue.

Also offered in a Rogue Waves indigo color, the chore jacket is made in an oversized fit that features a worn-in look. The complementary pant in a straight carpenter-jean design features a mid-rise, looser-fit straight pant with workwear details such as a hammer loop and large pockets. By reimagining these pieces, Lee is celebrating its longstanding workwear heritage with seasoned fans of the brand while sharing its legacy with a new generation.

The classic Lee Rider Jacket has been reimagined in an oversized silhouette as the Loose Rider style in a lighter blue denim shade called Mid Storm.

Additional denim pieces in the collection include the Western Carol Cropped Boot, a high-rise flare jean in a slim fit.

Nodding to Daydreamer’s mission to create pieces in Los Angeles, some of the Lee collaboration’s T-shirt and crew designs are made in the city. The Highest Quality Sound BF Crew, 90s Shrunken Thermal and Doodles Reverse are all made in L.A. The Workwear Girlfriend Tee—Daydreamer features the Lee workwear logo in a co-branded graphic in puff-ink doodles.

“We are beyond excited to be offering our first co-branded product collaboration,” said Laura Glover, founder of Daydreamer. “Daydreamer historically partners with icons. To have now co-designed a product assortment with an iconic American heritage brand such as Lee is an incredibly proud moment for me and the brand.”

Pieces from the collection range in cost from $75 to $138 and are sized XS–XL for jackets and tops with jeans sized 24–35. Lee x Daydreamer is available online at daydreamerla.com and lee.com/lee-x-daydreamer.html. The brands have also partnered with select retailers including Fred Segal and Revolve to sell the collection.