SHADES OF GRAY Luxury L.A. Brand Grayscale Debuts Womenswear Collection

Grayscale, the luxury bespoke suit brand designed and founded by Los Angeles native Brandon Gray, has debuted a womenswear collection at its new Grayscale Showroom. The showroom’s grand opening—which is full of eye-catching mod prints, velvets, patterns and bold stripes tailored with feminine appeal—takes place Aug. 26 alongside some of Gray’s most popular works featured on celebrity clientele, all with the “exquisitely tailored, striking aesthetic” the brand has become known for.

“My mother and sisters were major influences in my life,” said Gray, who goes by the nickname BJ. “They each are multifaceted and have different styles. I design my collections through their eyes pulling bits and pieces from each of their perspectives and cohesively blending them together. Designing for women is fun as there is always a way to add a feminine touch to a suit.”

Occasionwear, embellished suiting, outerwear and more have all been tailored to the female form with the signature Grayscale touch. “The timing just seemed right,” said Gray. “I’d dropped a few women’s pieces here and there after having received requests from celebrities for women’s pieces. Once realizing that, it just seemed like the next logical step.”

Grayscale’s aesthetic is inspired by art, architecture and international travel. The brand has become a go-to source for men’s tailoring, geared at individuals with a strong sense of personal style and knack for flare. Celebrity fans of Grayscale include Sterling K. Brown, Cate Blanchett, Jay Ellis, Derek Hough, Lady Gaga, Yvonne Orji, Lance Gross and many more.

Founded in 2014, Grayscale initially launched as a styling service before developing into a luxury boutique fashion house specializing in eveningwear, suits and outerwear. Gray is a Los Angeles native who studied design in Paris, where he began to devise what would become his signature color blocking and pattern mixing. The Grayscale Showroom, located in Downtown L.A., officially opened this month and can be viewed by appointment only. Select Grayscale pieces can be purchased online by the general public at www.grayscaleic.com.