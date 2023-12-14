SUSTAINABILITY Remake Receives $50K Fashion Impact Fund Grant to Support Ethical Mission

Responsible-fashion advocacy organization Remake has received a $50,000 grant from the Fashion Impact Fund to raise awareness regarding the challenges faced by garment makers. The San Francisco–headquartered Remake will apply the grant to cultivate its work in garment-worker-rights advocacy, corporate accountability and sustainability.

“Remake was founded to center the voices of the women who bring our clothes to life. Our film shorts, campaigns and legislative efforts are worker led and driven,” said Ayesha Barenblat, founder and CEO of Remake. “With the Fashion Impact Fund’s support, we will bring firsthand accounts of fearless women leaders who are on the frontlines of the climate crisis and growing inequity to public consciousness. We hope this work will inspire investors, legislators and everyday citizens to lock arms with fashion’s most essential workers to demand greater corporate accountability.”

In addition to its advocacy work, Remake spreads ethical and sustainable fashion messaging by educating consumers. The organization manages ambassador and fellowship programs, hosts complimentary events and produces academic programming. Remake also publishes an annual fashion-accountability report.

The Fashion Impact Fund works with female-founded nonprofit organizations that provide workforce-development solutions to the fashion industry by providing funding to increase women’s economic inclusion through empowerment, combating poverty, fighting discrimination and driving positive change. It is a partner of the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network.

According to Kerry Bannigan, founder and executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund, Remake’s work is crucial to identifying and dismantling the “systemic issues” that plague the garment industry.

“Remake’s commitment to amplifying the voices of garment workers resonates deeply with our mission at the Fashion Impact Fund,” Bannigan said. “By supporting Remake, we can advance transformative change and foster a culture of accountability within the sector. This grant reinforces our shared belief in the power of conscious fashion to shape a more equitable and sustainable future.”

Previous grantees of the Fashion Impact Fund include Tamburai and Pauline Chirume of the African Academy of Fashion in Cape Town, South Africa; Devon Feldmeth, Ketty Promise and Lauren Shipley of Artisan Global in Gulu, Uganda; Dominique Drakeford and Whitney McGuire of Sustainable Brooklyn in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Jenny Holloway of Fashion Enter Ltd. in London; and Ngozi Okaro of the Custom Collaborative in New York.