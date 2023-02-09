NEWS Inside the Industry

The AAFA has published the 23rd edition of its Restricted Substance List. As an open-industry resource available to the broader community, the RSL supports the industry by providing a reference to all banned and restricted chemicals and substances for finished apparel, footwear, accessories and home-textile products. “A brand’s relationship with its customers is built on trust,” said American Apparel & Footwear Association President and CEO Steve Lamar. “Trust is built in no small part by ensuring that the clothes and shoes our customers put on, the home textiles they sleep on and dry off with, and the accessories they carry are safe for themselves and their families. The RSL provides a trusted solution for our members and a compact with their consumers.”

Grounded People is an emerging PETA-approved, sustainable vegan shoe brand that uses blockchain technology for complete transparency regarding where materials are sourced, ensuring that every pair uses materials in its second life. Additionally, each shoe is produced in the world’s only 100 percent vegan factory, which supports premium wages for its employees. The shoes are made almost entirely by hand and priced in the $225 range, come with a five-year warranty, and the company donates a portion of sales to environmental organizations. Last year, Marie Claire magazine named it one of the 13 best sustainable shoe brands of the year, and the budding brand has also received positive press in Forbes and Rolling Stone.

Hanna Andersson, the premium childrenswear clothing brand founded by Gun Senhart, a native of Sweden who settled in the U.S., launched its first-ever kids’ activewear line on Feb. 7. Active by Hanna Andersson was constructed with sustainability at the forefront, with the same trusted quality and durability parents have relied on for over 40 years, the company said in a release. Smooth on the skin and the environment, over 80 percent of the collection is made from recycled fabrics and features UV-protective wicking fabric that is easy to launder. The collection is OEKO-TEX Class 1 certified, is BPA and PFA free, and features vibrant colors and patterns.

Epson has expanded its Epson Print Academy YouTube channel to include content for additional Epson Professional Imaging markets. Initially created for professional photographers, the expanded channel now includes videos featuring content for such markets as promotional goods, signage and point of purchase, print production and commercial labs, T-shirts and garments, and CAD and technical. Content consists of both short overviews and step-by-step tutorials, with ongoing uploads covering topics for the company’s SureColor product lines and accessories. “The channel is designed to serve as a resource across the printing ecosystem, including our channel partners and customers,” said Marketing Manager Dano Steinhardt. “The content is intended to assist and provide inspiration to our customers and partners, showcasing a variety of applications, overviews, tutorials and success stories.”